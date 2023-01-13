 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry did not want 'single' Royal mob at Meghan Markle wedding: All out war'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 

The Duke appeared ready for war, telling officials that he had "had it" with a royal system that had "been devised some forty years earlier",

Writing in Spare, the Duke revealed: "Above all, we hoped the royal correspondents would continue to write about poo instead of trying to stir it up.

"So when the Palace encouraged us to feed more wedding details to those correspondents, known as the Royal Rota, we obeyed.

"At the same time, I told the Palace that on the Big Day, the happiest day of our lives, I didn't want to see one single royal correspondent inside that chapel, unless Murdoch himself apologized for phone hacking.

"The Palace scoffed. It would be all-out war, the courtiers warned, to bar the Royal Rota from the wedding. Then let's go to war."

He added: "I'd had it with the Royal Rota, both the individuals and the system, which was more outdated than the horse and cart.

"It had been devised some forty years earlier, to give British print and broadcast reporters first crack at the Royal Family, and it stank to high heaven.

"It discouraged fair competition, engendered cronyism, encouraged a small mob of hacks to feel entitled. After weeks of wrangling, it was agreed: The Royal Rota wouldn't be allowed in the chapel, but they could gather outside. A small win, which I hugely celebrated." 

'Hypocrite' Prince Harry fake 'feminism' is only for Meghan Markle, not Camilla

Meghan Markle 'miscommunication' with Kate over Charlotte spilled by tailor

Prince Harry says 'five children' are 'too many' with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'quick' rendezvous with older woman mocked by James Corden

Prince William 'anxiety' screams as press asks him questions about Harry book

Kate Middleton is 'just like' Princess Diana, Harry is making her sound 'difficult'

Sophie Richie steps out in style with fiancé Elliot Grainge at a fashion event

Austin Butler recalls Vanessa Hudgens' contribution for 'Elvis' role: 'My friend' encouraged me

Florence Pugh recalls the negative comments during relationship with Zach Braff

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson following in Harry's footsteps?

TikTok star Waffler69 dies at 33

