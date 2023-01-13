Prince Harry did not want 'single' Royal mob at Meghan Markle wedding: All out war'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The Duke appeared ready for war, telling officials that he had "had it" with a royal system that had "been devised some forty years earlier",

Writing in Spare, the Duke revealed: "Above all, we hoped the royal correspondents would continue to write about poo instead of trying to stir it up.

"So when the Palace encouraged us to feed more wedding details to those correspondents, known as the Royal Rota, we obeyed.

"At the same time, I told the Palace that on the Big Day, the happiest day of our lives, I didn't want to see one single royal correspondent inside that chapel, unless Murdoch himself apologized for phone hacking.

"The Palace scoffed. It would be all-out war, the courtiers warned, to bar the Royal Rota from the wedding. Then let's go to war."

He added: "I'd had it with the Royal Rota, both the individuals and the system, which was more outdated than the horse and cart.

"It had been devised some forty years earlier, to give British print and broadcast reporters first crack at the Royal Family, and it stank to high heaven.

"It discouraged fair competition, engendered cronyism, encouraged a small mob of hacks to feel entitled. After weeks of wrangling, it was agreed: The Royal Rota wouldn't be allowed in the chapel, but they could gather outside. A small win, which I hugely celebrated."

