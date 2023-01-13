Fans pay tribute to Elvis Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley: ‘Rest in Peace’

Fans across social media have taken to their respective social media accounts to showcase their grief and mourn the passing of Elvis Presley’s only daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Shortly after the news came to light, people began sharing video clips of Austin Butler thanking the family for the opportunity to star in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

The first user pointed out how, “Austin Butler thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley two days ago is extra powerful now …RIP Lisa Marie.”

Even social media pages dedicated to classic rock shared images of the Presley’s and wrote, “Rest in Peace Lisa Marie Presley”.



Some fans straight up puled at heart strings and wrote, “Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie Presley, you were not only loved by Elvis fans - but by Austin Butler fans as well. I’m sending every ounce of strength I have to all of her loved ones. This is absolutely devastating”.

The fourth fan also shared a similar image from Lisa’s childhood and penned the realization, “King Elvis Presley and his princess Lisa Marie Presley are together again RIP”.

This news comes shortly after it was announced that the daughter of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley passed away at the age of 54.

The news was even confirmed by close family and their representative issued a statement to Entertainment Tonight that reads, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.”

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

For those unversed, Lisa was rushed to the hospital via ambulance after going into full cardiac arrest in her California in Calabasas.

First responders are also said to have performed CPR on the scene before finally transporting her to a nearby hospital.

Lisa is also the only daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley s born in Memphis, Tennessee.

Given her parents’ separation Lisa spent most of her childhood split between Los Angeles and Elvis' Graceland estate in Memphis.

Her father too died of heart failure on August 16th, 1977 when Lisa was just 9-years-old.