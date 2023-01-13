‘M3GAN’ writers ‘cut back’ on gore after ‘teenagers got involved’

The writers for M3GAN have just weighed in on how the ‘gory’ bits in the movie have been cut back on since ‘teenagers got involved’ and the trailer went viral.

The screenwriter for the project Akela Cooper believes the film about the murderous doll M3GAN was way gorier in the original cut.

Cooper made admissions about the team’s plans moving forward during an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

There, she claims a “unrated version” was in the works initially but everything was scraped and reimagined once the trailer went viral and the interest of teenagers began growing.

“No shade to Universal, love them, and I understand that once the trailer went viral teenagers got involved and you want them to be able to see it.”

“There should be an unrated version at some point. ... I heard it is on the books. But yes, it was way gorier. Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie.”

while Cooper admits there was no massacre in the original script, M3gan “did kill a bunch more people, including a couple of characters whom [producer James Wan] was like, 'I like what you did with those people, but I want them to live’.”

“I was merciless, but again, that is me,” she added. “My humor is extremely dark.”