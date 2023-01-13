Keanu Reeves fears ladylove Alexander Grant will deny his marriage proposal

Keanu Reeves is hesitant to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend Alexander Grant as he fears she will turn him down.

An insider spilt to Radar Online that the John Wick star is afraid that proposing his love of life for marriage will "jinx" their special bond.

"He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," an insider spilt while adding that Reeves think Grant will say no to him.

"He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect,” the insider added of Reeves and Grant who “get along so well” and have support of all the actor’s close pals.

"It's been so much fun hanging out because she's so cool and intellectual. She constantly astounds him,” the source shared.

"It's really all in his head," the insider noted, adding that Grant has never said or hint at something that she does not see a future with him. "No one but Keanu really thinks she'll say no."

"Alexandra thinks the world of him. They've been inseparable these past few years,” the outlet shared. “She's accompanied him on his shoots, including Berlin for The Matrix 4, and she's been a tireless supporter of his other endeavors, like his writing and music."

“He just needs to build up his confidence — and shake those jitters," the insider concluded.