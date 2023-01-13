 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 13 2023
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan shares son AbRam's favourite scene from 'Pathaan'

Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans to play a RAW agent in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan's to play a RAW agent in 'Pathaan'

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan trailer has been released; the latter reveals his son AbRam’s favourite scene from the movie.

Recently, Shah Rukh did a #AskSRK session of his twitter handle where the fans asked him random questions to which he replied in the wittiest way possible. One of the fans asked Khan to share his family’s reaction on Pathaan’s action-packed trailer.

The Ra One actor, while sharing the reaction, revealed his youngest son’s favourite scene. “The little one liked the jet pack sequence most. He thinks I might go into another realm!!!”

Apart from AbRam Khan, SRK and Gauri Khan are also parents to daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan.

During the #AskSRK session, he was also asked to share his working experience with director Siddharth Anand. “He is really a treat to work with. Too much fun."

With Pathaan, King Khan’s makes his comeback to the silver screen after four years. He last did Zero in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The action-thriller film, directed by Siddharth, also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Dimple Kapadia in the vital roles.

Pathaan is due in theatres on January 25, reports IndiaToday.

