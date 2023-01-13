 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham puts luxury clothing on ‘huge sale’ after record loss of £66M

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

File Footage

Victoria Beckham put a huge sale on her luxury clothing collection after her high-end fashion empire suffered record loss of £66 million.

The singer-turned-fashion-designer has slashed prices of almost 200 articles on her website amid rumours that her fashion business is failing.

“Explore the VB sale with up to 60 per cent off key styles,” the website of David Beckham’s wife read.

The items on sale includes sunglasses, coats, gym wear and dresses. For instance, a gorgeous green dress displayed on the site is down 40 per cent from £990 to £594.

This comes after a report published by The Mirror revealed that the latest accounts for Victoria Beckham Holdings Ltd show it made losses of £5,887,036 in 2021, down from £8,581,944 in 2020.

The study says, “The loss for the year, after taxation and minority interests, amounted to £5,887,036 (2020 - loss of £8,581,944.”

“During the 2021 financial year the ultimate shareholders provided additional loans of £0.6m to the group,” it added.

