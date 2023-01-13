 
Friday Jan 13 2023
Prince Harry tell-all book sells record 1.4 million copies in just 24 hours

Friday Jan 13, 2023

London: Prince Harry´s memoir sold a "record" 1.4 million copies in just 24 hours, its publisher said on Thursday, as his father and brother kept calm and carried on with public visits.

Sales of "Spare" hit 1.4 million English-language copies on its first day in the UK, United States and Canada, smashing Penguin Random House´s sales record, the publisher said.

The figures come as the first opinion poll since publication showed Harry´s popularity in the UK continuing to nosedive.

The headline-grabbing book was published Tuesday accompanied by a high-profile string of promotional interviews.

The sales outstrip Penguin Random House´s previous first-day non-fiction record, for Barack Obama´s "A Promised Land" in 2020 and Michelle Obama´s "Becoming" in 2018.

The former US president´s memoir sold 887,000 English-language copies in the United States and Canada on its first day with his wife´s book selling 725,000.

In France, the French edition of "Spare" launched with a print run of 210,000 and is being reprinted with an additional 130,000 copies, publisher Fayard told AFP.

Demand from booksellers was about 20 percent higher than for Obama´s presidential memoirs, it added. (AFP)

