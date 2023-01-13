 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William breaks silence on social media, shares first statement since Harry’s memoir release

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Prince William breaks silence on social media, shares first statement since Harry’s memoir release

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared their first social media post since the release of Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously and shared their adorable photos from their official visit to Liverpool, where the couple visited new Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Kate and William tweeted, “Wonderful to be in Liverpool to thank NHS staff for their hard work and dedication #ThankYouNHS.”

They further said, “Seeing first-hand how the new, state-of-the-art hospital @LivHospitals is improving patient experience, safety and enhancing recovery for inpatients.”

This was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first social media post since Harry claims his older brother attacked him during an argument about his wife Meghan.

"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog´s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry refers to William as "my beloved brother, my arch-nemesis".

Prince Harry’s memoir was released on Tuesday, January 10.

More From Entertainment:

Psychologist shares two cents on Leonardo DiCaprio’s unhealthy lifestyle

Psychologist shares two cents on Leonardo DiCaprio’s unhealthy lifestyle
Brit Awards 2023 spark backlash after female artists snubbed in major category

Brit Awards 2023 spark backlash after female artists snubbed in major category
Inside Ben Affleck’s collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts for commercial

Inside Ben Affleck’s collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts for commercial

Here's why Angelina Jolie met Irish actor Paul Mescal for coffee

Here's why Angelina Jolie met Irish actor Paul Mescal for coffee
Johnny Depp once said he feels at home while touring with Jeff Beck for ‘18’

Johnny Depp once said he feels at home while touring with Jeff Beck for ‘18’
‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland faces domestic violence charges

‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland faces domestic violence charges
Kanye West ties the knot with mystery woman

Kanye West ties the knot with mystery woman
Netflix ‘Dahmer’ Evan Peters upsets victim's mother with Golden Globe speech

Netflix ‘Dahmer’ Evan Peters upsets victim's mother with Golden Globe speech
Prince William, Kate Middleton first public appearance receives mixed reaction

Prince William, Kate Middleton first public appearance receives mixed reaction
Ben Affleck advised to quit acting for job at Dunkin' after filming commercial

Ben Affleck advised to quit acting for job at Dunkin' after filming commercial