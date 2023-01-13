 
Friday Jan 13 2023
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted for the first time with daughter 'Raha'

Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and baby Raha were accompanied by Shaheen Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make their first public appearance with their newly born daughter Raha; the duo takes her for a walk together.

This Friday morning, Ranbir and Alia were spotted by the media walking together along with daughter Raha near their house. The family was accompanied by Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The pictures that came out via sources revealed the three of them walking while baby Raha holds onto her mother’s chest dressed in winter clothes. Her face is not visible as the new parents have not yet allowed revealing the face of their daughter. The sources hid Raha’s face with an emoji.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted for the first time with daughter Raha

The Brahmastra duo and Shaheen donned down black outfits while enjoying a soothing morning walk near Vastu building.

Fans are going crazy over their first public appearance as one of them wrote: “Happy family”, while another wrote: “Beautiful family.”

Bhatt and Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022. The couple welcomed an adorable little baby girl on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, reports PinkVilla. 

