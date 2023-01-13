Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘a couple of juveniles’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for behaving like a bunch of juveniles who can't ‘come to grips with the world’.



These allegations have been brought to light by, Newt Gingrich, the Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Mr Gingrich believes, “It is the home movie coverage of a train wreck. Loving friends are interviewed about the horrible experience Meghan and Harry have had at the hands of the wicked staff of the ‘institution’. They also bemoan the sheer jealousy of the royals.”

So, we watched the self-pitying, whining and cringe-inducing explanations of how marrying into a monarchy had brutalized Meghan – and how poor Harry had never gotten over being born second and watching his older brother William be groomed to be king.”

Before concluding Mr Gingrich added, “I felt I was watching two juveniles who simply could not come to grips with the real world.”