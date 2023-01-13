 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘a couple of juveniles’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for behaving like a bunch of juveniles who can't ‘come to grips with the world’.

These allegations have been brought to light by, Newt Gingrich, the Former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Mr Gingrich believes, “It is the home movie coverage of a train wreck. Loving friends are interviewed about the horrible experience Meghan and Harry have had at the hands of the wicked staff of the ‘institution’. They also bemoan the sheer jealousy of the royals.”

So, we watched the self-pitying, whining and cringe-inducing explanations of how marrying into a monarchy had brutalized Meghan – and how poor Harry had never gotten over being born second and watching his older brother William be groomed to be king.”

Before concluding Mr Gingrich added, “I felt I was watching two juveniles who simply could not come to grips with the real world.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp once said he feels at home while touring with Jeff Beck for ‘18’

Johnny Depp once said he feels at home while touring with Jeff Beck for ‘18’
Kanye West ties the knot with mystery woman

Kanye West ties the knot with mystery woman
Netflix ‘Dahmer’ Evan Peters upsets victim's mother with Golden Globe speech

Netflix ‘Dahmer’ Evan Peters upsets victim's mother with Golden Globe speech
Prince William, Kate Middleton first public appearance receives mixed reaction

Prince William, Kate Middleton first public appearance receives mixed reaction
Ben Affleck advised to quit acting for job at Dunkin' after filming commercial

Ben Affleck advised to quit acting for job at Dunkin' after filming commercial

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie set sweet friendship goals at ‘Babylon’ UK premiere

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie set sweet friendship goals at ‘Babylon’ UK premiere

Shakira sparks backlash after dissing Gerard Pique’s new flame in song

Shakira sparks backlash after dissing Gerard Pique’s new flame in song
Taylor Swift surprises fans with first live performance of ‘Anti-Hero’ at The 1975 gig

Taylor Swift surprises fans with first live performance of ‘Anti-Hero’ at The 1975 gig