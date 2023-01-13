 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck advised to quit acting for job at Dunkin' after filming commercial

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

File Footage

Ben Affleck sent social media into frenzy after snaps and videos of him serving coffee at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in Boston went viral.

The Good Will Hunting star was captured smiling and having a fun time while shooting a commercial for the international food chain.

Several fans of the star took to social media to share their experience with Affleck at the outlet while some even advised him to quit his acting career for a job at Dunkin'.

“No one has ever seen Ben Affleck smile this hard in Hollywood,” Fletcher Peters, reporter at The Daily Beast wrote. “Man needs to quit his job and start picking up shifts at Dunkin'”

Entertainment reporter Olivia Lily Marks penned on Twitter beside an image of Affleck with wife Jenner Lopez, “Ben Affleck is living his dream.”

Images of the star at the drive through shows him smiling ear to ear as he took orders from customers who described him as “incredibly funny and quick-witted.”

"Ben has loved Dunkin’ for years and this partnership couldn’t be more perfect,” an insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight. “He’s been very hands on with the whole process and is excited for everyone to see.”

Another source said: "Ben is excited about it and has been very into the campaign and commercial. Ben is really funny and charismatic. He has been making everyone laugh on set."

