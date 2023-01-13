 
Friday Jan 13 2023
King Charles assures continued support to Prince William, Kate Middleton amid Harry's allegations

Friday Jan 13, 2023

King Charles assures continued support to Prince William, Kate Middleton amid Harry’s allegations

King Charles has seemingly assured his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton his continued support amid Prince Harry’s claims in his book and recent interviews.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare on Thursday.

Kate and William visited Liverpool and later shared adorable photos on social media.

The royal couple said, “Wonderful to be in Liverpool to thank NHS staff for their hard work and dedication #ThankYouNHS

“Seeing first-hand how the new, state-of-the-art hospital @liverpoolhospitals is improving patient experience, safety and enhancing recovery for inpatients.”

King Charles retweeted Kate Middleton and Prince William’s stunning photo from their visit to show his support to the couple.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare officially went on sale on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex has made startling revelations about his father King Charles, elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton in his memoir.

