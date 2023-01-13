 
Friday Jan 13 2023
Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at 'Babylon' London premiere

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Margot Robbie startles in a bold red Valentino gown at Babylon London premiere

Margot Robbie looked dazzling in her attire at the Babylon premiere in London, with Brad Pitt.

On Thursday, January 12, Margot Robbie stepped on the red carpet at the BFI Imax in Waterloo.

According to People, the Australian actress dazzled in a Valentino red poncho gown featuring a bare back and halter neck top.

Robbie's completed her glamorous look with thick ringlets from an updo, and bright red lipstick and gold sandal heels.

The 32 year old's bold red gown comes after her recent "Hollywood powerhouse" look at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10.

