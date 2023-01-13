Ashley Roberts go to handbag costs a whopping £2,000

 
entertainment
Ashley Roberts made heads turn and gave us much-needed fashion tips as she departed Heart Breakfast's studios in London on Friday.

The star put on a leggy display in an edgy brown leather two-piece as she departed Heart Breakfast's studios in London on Friday.

The presenter, 41, looked stunning as ever as she rocked the two-tone outfit, teaming a chocolate brown trench coat with a matching skirt from Karen Millen

Tucked underneath, Ashley rocked a simple black turtleneck jumper as she departed the radio studios.

Ashley, clearly going for a theme, added yet even more leather as she paired black knee-high boots with her outfit.

Accessorising, she carried a black Balenciaga croc-effect leather tote, costing roughly £2,200, reported DailyMail.

Sharing her outfit details with her 702,000 followers on Instagram on Friday, she joked: 'can hear me coming down the hall hunni'.

The singer's return to work comes shortly after she rang in the New Year in style, flaunting her incredible physique in a skimpy bikini as she hit the beach during a sun-soaked getaway to South Africa. 

