Friday Jan 13 2023
Cate Blanchett reacts to the criticism over her Tár movie

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Cate Blanchett has recently responded to the criticism after leading female conductor Marin Alsop called Tár movie as “anti-woman”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Cate replied, “I have the utmost respect for Marin Alsop. She’s a trailblazer of a musician and a conductor. And it’s a very provocative film and it will elicit a lot of very strong responses for people.”

The actress continued, “What [director Todd Field] and I wanted to do was to create a really lively conversation. So, there’s no right or wrong responses to works of art.”

She pointed out, “It’s not a film about conducting, and I think that the circumstances of the character are entirely fictitious.”

“I looked at so many different conductors, but I also looked at novelists and visual artists and musicians of all stripes. It’s a very non-literal film,” commented the 53-year-old.

Talking about Marin, the actress stated, “She’s entitled to her opinion, absolutely. But it’s a meditation on power and power is genderless.”

“It is a meditation on power and the corrupting nature of power and I think that that doesn’t necessarily happen only in cultural circles,” she added

It is pertinent to mention that the actress won a Golden Globe award this week for her role as Lydia Tár in the movie.

