Gwyneth Paltrow explains how children can ruin marital relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow recently explained how children could have a negative impact on marital relationship.

Speaking to Katy Perry on her Goop podcast, the actress, who shares 18-year-old Apple and son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, pointed out, “It's hard on a relationship. Like I’ve looked back now on like the data set of parents with young kids.”

She continued, “It just… ruins the relationship. It’s really hard!”

Katy, on the other hand, who has two-year-old daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, noted that it depends on both individuals in a relationship.

The pop star explained, “I think if both people in the relationship are willing to do the work then it's going to be so much easier.”

“But if one person thinks they don’t have any work to do then it’s going to be really challenging,” remarked Katy.

Gwyneth however, confessed that she had felt “lonely” in a relationship before having her first child.

“I never felt lonely again after I had her [Apple]… and I had felt profoundly lonely in my life,” she added.

Both women admitted that being a mom is the “most rewarding part” of their lives.