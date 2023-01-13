 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow explains how children can ruin marital relationships

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow explains how children can ruin marital relationships
Gwyneth Paltrow explains how children can ruin marital relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow recently explained how children could have a negative impact on marital relationship.

Speaking to Katy Perry on her Goop podcast, the actress, who shares 18-year-old Apple and son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin, pointed out, “It's hard on a relationship. Like I’ve looked back now on like the data set of parents with young kids.”

She continued, “It just… ruins the relationship. It’s really hard!”

Katy, on the other hand, who has two-year-old daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, noted that it depends on both individuals in a relationship.

The pop star explained, “I think if both people in the relationship are willing to do the work then it's going to be so much easier.”

“But if one person thinks they don’t have any work to do then it’s going to be really challenging,” remarked Katy.

Gwyneth however, confessed that she had felt “lonely” in a relationship before having her first child.

“I never felt lonely again after I had her [Apple]… and I had felt profoundly lonely in my life,” she added.

Both women admitted that being a mom is the “most rewarding part” of their lives.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage
Prince Harry hints at releasing second book in future ?

Prince Harry hints at releasing second book in future ?
Gerard Butler explains how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming Plane

Gerard Butler explains how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming Plane
Rihanna gives a peek into Super Bowl Halftime performance: Watch

Rihanna gives a peek into Super Bowl Halftime performance: Watch
Leonardo DiCaprio shares two cents on The Territory movie: Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio shares two cents on The Territory movie: Photo
Corrie's Georgia Taylor looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with Charlie De Melo

Corrie's Georgia Taylor looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with Charlie De Melo

Florence Pugh reflects on body image issue in Hollywood: ‘a major thing’

Florence Pugh reflects on body image issue in Hollywood: ‘a major thing’
Raye says she feels 'so isolating’ due to panic attacks and PTSD

Raye says she feels 'so isolating’ due to panic attacks and PTSD
Jenna Bush Hager breaks her silence on being body-shamed by her grandmother

Jenna Bush Hager breaks her silence on being body-shamed by her grandmother
Cate Blanchett reacts to the criticism over her Tár movie

Cate Blanchett reacts to the criticism over her Tár movie
Prince Harry claims ‘insensitive’ William ‘teased’ him over panic attacks

Prince Harry claims ‘insensitive’ William ‘teased’ him over panic attacks
Harry says he wants to help William's children as one will end up like him

Harry says he wants to help William's children as one will end up like him