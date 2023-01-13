 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio shares two cents on The Territory movie: Photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio shares two cents on The Territory movie: Photo
Leonardo DiCaprio shares two cents on The Territory movie: Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio recently discusses about National Geographic’s movie The Territory on social media.

On Thursday, the Titanic star took to Instagram and posted a snapshot of himself along with the team after he attended a screening of the movie.

In the photo, The Great Gatsby actor could be seen wearing a combination of black and grey along with a baseball cap, while keeping a poker-faced expression.

Captioning the post, the Aviator star wrote, “Last night I saw The Territory, a powerful film made in collaboration with the Uru-eu-wau-wau Indigenous people about their fight to protect the Amazon Rainforest from land invaders in Brazil.”

While praising the movie-maker and protagonist, the 47-year-old said, “The filmmaker @alex_pritz, and protagonist @bitate_uru_eu_juma, are doing great work -- amplifying Indigenous voices in the fight against climate change and organising around legislation to protect Indigenous lands from deforestation.”

In the end, the climate activist requested his fans to “'Stream The Territory on @natgeo and learn more about their campaign at the #linkinbio”.

One of his fans thanked him in the comment section for all the work he does for the “Earth”.

“Thank you so much Leo for all you do to help the Indigenous people and the Earth! Love You Dude,” commented the actor’s follower.

“Always here with you to support you,” added another.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage
Prince Harry hints at releasing second book in future ?

Prince Harry hints at releasing second book in future ?
Gerard Butler explains how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming Plane

Gerard Butler explains how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming Plane
Rihanna gives a peek into Super Bowl Halftime performance: Watch

Rihanna gives a peek into Super Bowl Halftime performance: Watch
Corrie's Georgia Taylor looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with Charlie De Melo

Corrie's Georgia Taylor looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with Charlie De Melo

Florence Pugh reflects on body image issue in Hollywood: ‘a major thing’

Florence Pugh reflects on body image issue in Hollywood: ‘a major thing’
Gwyneth Paltrow explains how children can ruin marital relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow explains how children can ruin marital relationships
Raye says she feels 'so isolating’ due to panic attacks and PTSD

Raye says she feels 'so isolating’ due to panic attacks and PTSD
Jenna Bush Hager breaks her silence on being body-shamed by her grandmother

Jenna Bush Hager breaks her silence on being body-shamed by her grandmother
Cate Blanchett reacts to the criticism over her Tár movie

Cate Blanchett reacts to the criticism over her Tár movie
Prince Harry claims ‘insensitive’ William ‘teased’ him over panic attacks

Prince Harry claims ‘insensitive’ William ‘teased’ him over panic attacks
Harry says he wants to help William's children as one will end up like him

Harry says he wants to help William's children as one will end up like him