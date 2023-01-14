 
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Prince Harry ‘red flags’ for Camilla show he ‘clearly does not love her’

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry has shown his real feelings for Queen Consort Camilla during a recent interview.

Body language expert Darren Stanton notes how during an interview with Michael Strahan, the Duke of Sussex expressed his lack of love for Camilla.

Mr Stanton said: “When Harry talks about Camilla, he does not show the same open hand gestures as when he talks about other members of his family.

“This shows he clearly does not love her the same way he does other members despite him saying he loves all his family. He clearly holds Camilla responsible towards the break-up of his mother and father.”

He added: “He also later says he did not want them to be married, but he did give his blessing for them to be together, so we see a break in the pattern of non-verbal responses which is significant.

“We call these differences red flags that tell me he feels very differently towards Camilla versus his brother and father,” he noted.

