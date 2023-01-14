 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry branded ‘magician’, got Prince William and 'referee' Diana 'quiet'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry knew his position was always secondary in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex knew he was always a ‘second fiddle’ to his elder borther, eversince he was young.

Recalling an argument between the brother, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe noted how Harry left everybody silent with his glaring remark.

'When they were young princes, fighting each other at Kensington Palace, Harry was always the popular guy. He was the one who was referred to as "the magician, the entertainer",' Mr Wharfe told Sky News.

'Both Diana and his father acknowledged that. I think William, at that time, was rather jealous of his younger brother's popularity.

'To say that they knew nothing of who they were was, of course, fiction. They knew exactly who they were. And Harry always knew he was going to play second fiddle to his brother in later life.'

During a fight in between the brother, Diana tried to play an arbitrator when Harry explicitly spoke about his Royal fate.

'Suddenly, when there was peace and quiet Harry leant across and said to William: "It's all right for you, you'll be King one day and I won't. Therefore, I can do what I want",' Mr Wharfe shared. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'mission' is to save Royals from 'themselves' :'Right the wrong'

Prince Harry 'mission' is to save Royals from 'themselves' :'Right the wrong'
Prince Harry wants Royals to 'come clean' and 'apologise' to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry wants Royals to 'come clean' and 'apologise' to Meghan Markle
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Princess Diana two-word answer when ‘misogynist’ asked ‘where are you children?’

Princess Diana two-word answer when ‘misogynist’ asked ‘where are you children?’
Prince Harry ‘red flags’ for Camilla show he ‘clearly does not love her’

Prince Harry ‘red flags’ for Camilla show he ‘clearly does not love her’
King Charles not 'wallowing' like Harry despite being bought up by 'nannies'

King Charles not 'wallowing' like Harry despite being bought up by 'nannies'
Prince Harry watched ‘archenemy’ Prince William and ‘wanted to go home’

Prince Harry watched ‘archenemy’ Prince William and ‘wanted to go home’
Elizabeth I or Henry VIII would have had Prince Harry's head for less says author

Elizabeth I or Henry VIII would have had Prince Harry's head for less says author

Kate Middleton removes engagement ring during latest tour

Kate Middleton removes engagement ring during latest tour

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage
Prince Harry hints at releasing second book in future ?

Prince Harry hints at releasing second book in future ?
Gerard Butler explains how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming Plane

Gerard Butler explains how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming Plane