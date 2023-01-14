Prince Harry branded ‘magician’, got Prince William and 'referee' Diana 'quiet'

Prince Harry knew his position was always secondary in the Royal Family.



The Duke of Sussex knew he was always a ‘second fiddle’ to his elder borther, eversince he was young.

Recalling an argument between the brother, Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe noted how Harry left everybody silent with his glaring remark.

'When they were young princes, fighting each other at Kensington Palace, Harry was always the popular guy. He was the one who was referred to as "the magician, the entertainer",' Mr Wharfe told Sky News.

'Both Diana and his father acknowledged that. I think William, at that time, was rather jealous of his younger brother's popularity.

'To say that they knew nothing of who they were was, of course, fiction. They knew exactly who they were. And Harry always knew he was going to play second fiddle to his brother in later life.'

During a fight in between the brother, Diana tried to play an arbitrator when Harry explicitly spoke about his Royal fate.

'Suddenly, when there was peace and quiet Harry leant across and said to William: "It's all right for you, you'll be King one day and I won't. Therefore, I can do what I want",' Mr Wharfe shared.