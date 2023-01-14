 
Saturday Jan 14 2023
King Charles carries teddy bear to ‘soothe’ his ‘essential loneliness’: Harry

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

King Charles is coping with his childhood loneliness with a stuffed toy, reveals expert.

In his book, the monarch’s second son, Prince Harry, reveals how his dad always carries his teddy with him.

He writes in his memoir: "Teddy went everywhere with Pa. It was a pitiful object, with broken arms and dangly threads, holes patched up here and there."

Harry added: "Teddy expressed eloquently, better than Pa ever could, the essential loneliness of his childhood."

Psychologist at DH Consulting Dannielle Haig tells Hello! How King Charles’ stuffed toy is significant in his healing journey.

He said: "We often instigate lifelong coping mechanisms in childhood. When things are difficult or anxiety-inducing, humans often use certain behaviours to help 'self-soothe' the uncomfortableness.

"Some people self-soothe with drinking, smoking, food, or shopping and of course, cuddling teddy bears."

Dannielle added: "There isn’t anything particularly unusual about finding comfort in a teddy bear and it can be far healthier than many other 'adult' coping strategies."

