Prince Harry wants Royals to 'come clean' and 'apologise' to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is standing tall for wife Meghan Markle against the Royal Family.



Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex has demanded an apology for the mother of his children.

"You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you've been caught out, so just come clean."

Harry adds that "if people had listened" when he and Meghan shared their grievances, things would have been much different.

"That's the saddest part about it - it was all so avoidable. But they just couldn't help themselves."

Harry then asked: "If you don't lead by example, what is the point in living?"



Prince Harry's memoir is now out on shelves across the world.