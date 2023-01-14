 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'mission' is to save Royals from 'themselves' :'Right the wrong'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Prince Harry says his book 'Spare' is actually released to heal the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex in a recent interview with Telegraph says that his memoir aims to help his blood relatives, not destroy them.

He begins: "This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy, this is about trying to save them from themselves. And I know that I will get crucified by numerous people for saying that.

"I feel like this is my life’s mission, to right the wrongs of the very thing that drove us out.

"Because it took my mum, it took Caroline Flack, who was my girlfriend, and it nearly took my wife. And if that isn’t a good enough reason to use the pain and turn it into purpose, I don’t know what it is," he notes.

