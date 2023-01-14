 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Kim Kardashian despises Kanye West's new wife because she's 'pretty': Sources

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Kanye West reportedly married his Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a secret wedding this week, just two months after finalising his divorce with Kim Kardashian, according to TMZ.

The world was taken aback by the rapper’s move since West claimed several times that he wanted to get back together with Kim during the very messy and public divorce battle. However, the Flashing Lights rapper publicly dated other high-profile women like Julia Fox and Irina Shayk, per Vanity Fair.

According to Page Six, insiders revealed that Kim has along despised Censori for no particular reason. However, sources claimed that it was a well-known thing at the Yeezy HQ that the “boss’ wife didn’t like her” most likely due to a possible attraction between ex-husband and the architect.

Censori and West were first spotted on what appeared to be a date at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Monday, January 9, 2023. In December, West released a track titled Censori Overload, which included the line, “And the Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage.”

“Kim hates her,” said an insider told Page Six Another insider added, “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”

According to TMZ, West recently held a private ceremony where they tied the knot, although they have yet to file a marriage certificate to make their union legally binding. However, they were later spotted wearing wedding rings.

According to the DailyMail, the pair went on a honeymoon to the Amangiri resort in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments last week.

