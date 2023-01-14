BRIT Awards organizers address backlash over snubbing female artists in top category

The 2023 BRIT Awards nominations have received widespread criticism after snubbing female artists in the Artist of the Year category.

Amid backlash, the award organizers have issued a statement, explaining the reason why no women are nominated for the major category at next month's ceremony.

A spokesperson for the Academy, "While it’s disappointing there are no nominations in the Artist of the Year category, we also have to recognise that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021."

The BRITS nominees were announced for the forthcoming ceremony on Thursday. This year is the second year that the organisation has abandoned gendered categories.

The artists nominated in the category are Central Cee, Fred Again.., George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy.

Meanwhile, on 17.6% of artists originally shortlisted last year for the award were women, and included Mabel, Florence and the Machine, Charli XCX, Becky Hill and Rina Sawayama - but none of the talented female stars made the final cut when the final nominations, reported The Mirror.

The statement also referenced last year’s introduction of new categories aimed at making the awards even more inclusive, recognising exceptional work rather than how artists identify.

They added: "These trends based around the release schedule are a feature of the music industry, but if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts the onus on the industry to deal with this important issue – and the BPI is already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music, so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change."

They added: "These trends based around the release schedule are a feature of the music industry, but if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts the onus on the industry to deal with this important issue – and the BPI is already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music, so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change."