Saturday Jan 14 2023
Virat Kohli enjoys romantic beach date with wife Anushka Sharma: Photo

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

The blockbuster couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never shy away to flaunt their love for each other. 

On Saturday, Cricketer treats their fans with an adorable picture from their beach date, dropping a heart emoticon in the caption.

In the picture Virat and Anushka having breakfast on the beach. While Virat is seen in orange shorts, holding a drink in his hand and smiling wide for the camera.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is seen in a white outfit and brown shades as she smiles for the picture. 

The PK actress married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for her upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress.

The film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.

