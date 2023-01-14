BIGBANG's Taeyang shares 'inside story' of meeting with BTS star Jimin

BIGBANG's Taeyang has shared an hilarious story about how he invited 'wrong' Jimin to dinner to discuss about the collaboration.

In the promotional interview with Spotify for his music video VIBE, Taeyang began by explaining that "So I told Jimin I had a song and asked whether he wanted to work with me, and he said he'd love to. So we made a group chat, and I went to the restaurant that day, but the Jimin I met there, was a different Jimin..."

He continued that "There was an artist with the same name, so I had invited a different Jimin to this dinner. I thought to myself 'Why is this person here?' and 'Everything had gone wrong.' But what can I do? We still had a great dinner together. After that, I met up with (BTS's) Jimin for a meal, and we started making music."

BIGBANG's Taeyang has collaborated with BTS star Jimin for his new digital single VIBE.