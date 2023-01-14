Netflix series ‘Uncoupled’ gets cancelled after one season

Netflix Uncoupled has been cancelled after airing only one season, as reported by Variety. The series debuted on the platform on July 29, 2022.

The comedy drama is created by Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, starring Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson.

Uncoupled follows the story of Michael who thought his life was perfect until his partner blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years.

Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares, losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.”

The series received solid reviews when it was released with the first season holding a 73% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the series also managing a 75% audience approval rating.

However, it has failed to make a significant viewership impact with the series despite of appearing in the Netflix Top 10 chart for just one week after its debut in the number six spot.

Starr who is also the creator of the streamer’s hit series Emily in Paris remains in business with Netflix despite the cancellation of Uncoupled.