Lisa Marie Presley once worked in fish and chips van with her late son

Despite being the daughter of the King of Pop, Lisa Marie Presley was not afraid get into less glamourous work.

Lisa Marie was well known for her career in music. Presley moved from California to Rotherfield in East Sussex, England with her then-husband Michael Lockwood in 2010. While she lived there, she befriended local pub owner Justin Scales, who told Britain’s ITV News that she once helped them carry out a shift at their fish and chip van in the village, per People Magazine.

Scales shared that the late singer had been a regular at the pub he owned with his wife called ‘The Kings Arms.’ He also told Sussex Live that Presley and Lockwood would come by the pub at least once a week. She had offered to help serve with her son Benjamin Keough on one particularly busy Friday evening.

“Ben was frying the fish and Lisa was serving the customers,” narrated Scales. “And the customers didn’t have a clue who she was, as this was quite early on when she came to the village and they didn’t have a clue.”

Moreover, Scales shared that Presley had put in a good word about the place among some of her Hollywood friends who came to try out their fish and chips to get a sense of her new country life. “John Travolta came over once with his wife and we took the van to Lisa's house and they had fish and chips, as she wanted them to see what her life was like now in the UK,” he explained.

Scales also added that Presley would often invite them for private gatherings at her house. “My fondest memories with her were the nights we would all go to her house or just sit in the pub," Scales said. “We’d all sit round, she liked to have a pint of Guinness, or we'd go up to her house and party and listen to music. She was a very genuine, fun, loving person.”

Lisa Marie died on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the age of 54 after having a sudden cardiac arrest.