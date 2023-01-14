 
Prince Harry talks of Meghan Markle’s miscarriage: ‘Handpicked the burial site’

Prince Harry has just shed some light on the miscarriage Meghan Markle suffered before Lilibet’s birth.

He made these admissions in the memoir Spare, and according to extracts, it starts by detailing the overall situation and recounts everything by saying, “The doctor walked into the room, I didn’t hear one word she said, I just watched her face, her body language. I already knew. We both did.”

He also pointed out the “sheer helplessness” and tears they both shed over their unborn child before burying them.

Prince Harry also went on to detail that entire experience in his memoir as well and added that the baby fit into a “tiny package”.

He also revealed, “We went to a place, a secret place only we knew. Under a spreading banyan tree, while Meg wept, I dug a hole with my hands and set the tiny package softly in the ground.”

Meghan Markle was the first to address everything in her piece for The New York Times.

