Kate Middleton admits ‘therapy doesn’t work’ after Prince Harry’s Spare claims

Kate Middleton seemingly hits back at Prince Harry after he made some admissions regarding the ‘miracles of therapy’ in his memoir Spare.



The Princess of Wales made these admissions in her latest engagement at the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead, England.

The charity aims to inspire teenagers with creativity in arts and music etc.

The conversation arose once a mother asked Kate, “Has producing music and taking part in those workshops helped? Has it helped you with your personal lives?”

According to a report by People magazine Kate replied by saying, “I’d say so. For me, having that music as a tool is good for me to express my emotions through something I can enjoy.”

“Producing music and letting out what you’re feeling is better than saying it in a clinical atmosphere. I can put it into words. That was tough to explain!”

Even Prince William chimed in on everything and said, “Talking therapies don’t work for some people, they’re not for everybody. It’s so important to have a range of therapies.”