 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton admits ‘therapy doesn’t work’ after Prince Harry’s Spare claims

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

File Footage

Kate Middleton seemingly hits back at Prince Harry after he made some admissions regarding the ‘miracles of therapy’ in his memoir Spare.

The Princess of Wales made these admissions in her latest engagement at the Open Door Charity in Birkenhead, England.

The charity aims to inspire teenagers with creativity in arts and music etc.

The conversation arose once a mother asked Kate, “Has producing music and taking part in those workshops helped? Has it helped you with your personal lives?”

According to a report by People magazine Kate replied by saying, “I’d say so. For me, having that music as a tool is good for me to express my emotions through something I can enjoy.”

“Producing music and letting out what you’re feeling is better than saying it in a clinical atmosphere. I can put it into words. That was tough to explain!”

Even Prince William chimed in on everything and said, “Talking therapies don’t work for some people, they’re not for everybody. It’s so important to have a range of therapies.”

More From Entertainment:

James Blunt makes surprising confession about Elton John white tie party

James Blunt makes surprising confession about Elton John white tie party
Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left HEARTBROKEN after devastating personal loss

Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left HEARTBROKEN after devastating personal loss
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey weighs in on gender identity

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey weighs in on gender identity
Julianne Moore reveals she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider

Julianne Moore reveals she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
‘1923’ actor explains Spencer & Alex's romance in 'Yellowstone' prequel

‘1923’ actor explains Spencer & Alex's romance in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak
Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’

Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’
Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award

Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award
Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song

Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song
Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori

Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori
Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason

Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason
Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt looks ab fab in workout gear

Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt looks ab fab in workout gear