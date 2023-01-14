Prince Harry’s, he represents ‘modern masculinity’ that threatens haters

File Footage

Prince Harry’s memoir is reportedly a mere ‘modern’ take to masculinity that makes his critics and haters ‘feel threatened’.



Writer Louis Staples made this claim in a brand-new piece for CNN.

It backs Prince Harry’s decision to release Spare and reads, “Spare is a story about a man of immense privilege who is at least trying to do better – even if that means going against the institutions and societal conventions which have previously benefited him.”

Yes, this book is occasionally contradictory, out-of-touch and features plenty of toe-curling details I would have been much happier not knowing. (For someone like Harry who often decries tabloid editors, there were a lot of details included here which seem tailor-made to make them salivate).”

“And yes, a break from hearing about the Sussexes would be very welcome. But I can’t shake the feeling that, for his loudest detractors, this is bigger than Prince Harry.”

“His most virulent critics feel threatened and betrayed by the version of modern masculinity he represents – one that, like the Prince himself, is trying to break free from its past.”