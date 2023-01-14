 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s book ‘no memoir’: ‘It’s a tight three-act drama’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s Spare is ‘no memoir’ and is instead a “tight three-act drama, consisting of his occasionally wayward youth”.

Writer Rebecca Mead made this admission in her piece about Prince Harry’s memoir.

The admissions have been brought to light in Mead's piece for The New Yorker.

She believes “Moehringer has fashioned the Duke of Sussex’s life story into a tight three-act drama, consisting of his occasionally wayward youth.”

It begins by mentioning “His decade of military service, which included two tours of duty in Afghanistan; and his relationship with Meghan.”

According to the writer, “Throughout, there are numerous bombshells, which—thanks to the o’er hasty publication of the book’s Spanish edition—did not so much melt into air as materialize into clickbait.”

