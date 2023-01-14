 
Lisa Marie Presley suffered two cardiac arrests, latest report reveals tragic details

Lisa Marie Presley. the only child of music icon Elvis Presley was revealed to have suffered two cardiac arrests on Thursday at the age of 54.

The recent reports further revealed that she suffered a first cardiac arrest at her home and then a second one on her way to the hospital.

TMZ reported that by that time, Lisa Marie’s family has already ordered a DNR - Do Not Resuscitate.

The outlet reported: “Lisa Marie Presley's heart stopped a second time after she was hospitalized, but due to her hopeless condition her family had already ordered doctors not to resuscitate her.”

An insider spilled the beans to the outlet: “Lisa Marie had been pronounced brain dead after she was admitted to the hospital Thursday… doctors put her in an induced coma and she was on life support.”

“The source added: “family members signed a DNR ... do not resuscitate order, in case she flatlined again.”

