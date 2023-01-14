BRITs bosses explain reason of not nominating women artist amid backlash

BRITs bosses explains reason of not nominating women artist amid backlash

The BRIT Awards officials shared the reason behind why no women are nominated for Artist of the Year at next month's ceremony.



BRIT Awards 2023 announced the nominations in each category on Thursday. Although Mabel, Florence, the Machine, Charli XCX, Becky Hill and Rina Sawayama were all eligible for Artist of the Year, but none of the talented women made to the final list.

Music fans have been furious since Thursday, after the announcement of the nominations of BRIT Awards in each category, the announcement was made by Radio 1 DJs Vick Hope and Jack Saunders.

The lack of female artist being nominated for the Artist of the Year at the upcoming awards that are going to take place at the 02 Arena in February has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many fans questioning the reason why no women are nominated for the huge honor.

Harry Styles, rapper Central Cee, DJ Fred again, pop singers George Ezra and Stormzy are all in with a chance wining Artist of the Year award.

However, after receiving criticism from fans the officials on the BRIT Awards have finally broke silence over the matter.

A spokesperson for the Academy told the Mirror: "While it’s disappointing there are no nominations in the Artist of the Year category, we also have to recognize that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021.

They added: "These trends based around the release schedule are a feature of the music industry, but if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts the onus on the industry to deal with this important issue – and the BPI is already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music, so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change."

For the record, last year, Just 17.6% of artists originally shortlisted for the award were women, included Mabel, Florence and the Machine, Charli XCX, Becky Hill and Rina Sawayama - but none of the talented female stars made the final cut this time.