 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

BRITs bosses explain reason of not nominating women artist amid backlash

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

BRITs bosses explains reason of not nominating women artist amid backlash
BRITs bosses explains reason of not nominating women artist amid backlash

The BRIT Awards officials shared the reason behind why no women are nominated for Artist of the Year at next month's ceremony.

BRIT Awards 2023 announced the nominations in each category on Thursday. Although Mabel, Florence, the Machine, Charli XCX, Becky Hill and Rina Sawayama were all eligible for Artist of the Year, but none of the talented women made to the final list.

Music fans have been furious since Thursday, after the announcement of the nominations of BRIT Awards in each category, the announcement was made by Radio 1 DJs Vick Hope and Jack Saunders.

The lack of female artist being nominated for the Artist of the Year at the upcoming awards that are going to take place at the 02 Arena in February has sparked a heated debate on social media, with many fans questioning the reason why no women are nominated for the huge honor.

Harry Styles, rapper Central Cee, DJ Fred again, pop singers George Ezra and Stormzy are all in with a chance wining Artist of the Year award.

However, after receiving criticism from fans the officials on the BRIT Awards have finally broke silence over the matter.

A spokesperson for the Academy told the Mirror: "While it’s disappointing there are no nominations in the Artist of the Year category, we also have to recognize that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021.

"We are pleased to see Wet Leg leading the nominations with four nods and FLO winning the Rising Star, and artists such as Nova Twins also included in this year’s shortlists, and while it’s disappointing there are no nominations in the Artist of the Year category, we also have to recognise that 2022 saw fewer high profile women artists in cycle with major releases as was the case in 2021.

They added: "These trends based around the release schedule are a feature of the music industry, but if, over time, a pattern emerges, then this puts the onus on the industry to deal with this important issue – and the BPI is already carrying out a major study to identify barriers that may inhibit more women becoming successful in music, so that there can be solutions that result in meaningful change."

For the record, last year, Just 17.6% of artists originally shortlisted for the award were women, included Mabel, Florence and the Machine, Charli XCX, Becky Hill and Rina Sawayama - but none of the talented female stars made the final cut this time.

More From Entertainment:

Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak
Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’

Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’
Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award

Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award
Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song

Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song
Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori

Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori
Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason

Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason
Back to Black biopic’s first look reveals Maria Abela as Amy Winehouse: Photo

Back to Black biopic’s first look reveals Maria Abela as Amy Winehouse: Photo
Kanye West 'everything is taken away,' Joe Rogan reacts

Kanye West 'everything is taken away,' Joe Rogan reacts
Nick Jonas confirms Jonas Brothers tour, ‘the album is done’

Nick Jonas confirms Jonas Brothers tour, ‘the album is done’
DC new chief James Gunn shuts down rumours of Superman casting

DC new chief James Gunn shuts down rumours of Superman casting
Prince Harry ‘brand new’ book put on sale as ‘unwanted present’

Prince Harry ‘brand new’ book put on sale as ‘unwanted present’
HBO's new show 'Velma' slammed by fans on social media

HBO's new show 'Velma' slammed by fans on social media