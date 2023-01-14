 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

DC new chief James Gunn shuts down rumours of Superman casting

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

DC new chief James Gunn shuts down rumours of Superman casting
DC new chief James Gunn shuts down rumours of Superman casting

James Gunn has been quite busy lately dismissing rumours on social media. 

As the new DC chief clarified that Jacob Elordi is not becoming the new Superman.

According to the Independent, the Euphoria star has been rumoured to take the place of Henry Cavill as DC's new Superman.

On Twitter, DC head director James Gunn responded to a fan mock-up of Elordi in Superman's costume with the caption, "Jacob Elordi is rumoured to be @JamesGunn's Superman for the #DCU. Thoughts?"

In his reply, Gunn wrote, "My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't."

He continued, "We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them."

Earlier, the 56-year-old called out the "unkind" backlash from fans after the news of Cavill departure.

He wrote that when he and co-CEO Peter Safran took the "job as heads of DC Studios," they "were aware" there would be a "certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least."

"We were aware there would be a period of turbulence when we took this gig, & we knew we would sometimes have to make difficult & not-so-obvious choices, especially in the wake of the fractious nature of what came before us," Gunn added.

"No one loves to be harassed or called names – but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. The disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions."

He explained their "choices" are made "based upon what we believe is best for the story & best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years".

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song

Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song
Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori

Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori
Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason

Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason
Back to Black biopic’s first look reveals Maria Abela as Amy Winehouse: Photo

Back to Black biopic’s first look reveals Maria Abela as Amy Winehouse: Photo
Nick Jonas confirms Jonas Brothers tour, ‘the album is done’

Nick Jonas confirms Jonas Brothers tour, ‘the album is done’
Prince Harry ‘brand new’ book put on sale as ‘unwanted present’

Prince Harry ‘brand new’ book put on sale as ‘unwanted present’
HBO's new show 'Velma' slammed by fans on social media

HBO's new show 'Velma' slammed by fans on social media
Kate Middleton 'dedication' left Reese Witherspoon 'in awe'

Kate Middleton 'dedication' left Reese Witherspoon 'in awe'
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague is twinning with sister on girls’ day out

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague is twinning with sister on girls’ day out
BRITs bosses explain reason of not nominating women artist amid backlash

BRITs bosses explain reason of not nominating women artist amid backlash
Lisa Marie Presley suffered two cardiac arrests, latest report reveals tragic details

Lisa Marie Presley suffered two cardiac arrests, latest report reveals tragic details
Andrew Tate's arrest, ideologies predicted by The Simpsons?

Andrew Tate's arrest, ideologies predicted by The Simpsons?