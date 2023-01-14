 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt looks ab fab in workout gear

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt looks ab fab in workout gear
Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt looks ab fab in workout gear

Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt showed off the hard-earned fruits of her labour as she stepped out for an outing in Miami on Friday.

The Swedish-born supermodel, 48, exposed her taut midriff wearing a stylish sports bra and fitted leggings.

The beauty looked youthful as she enjoyed a brief workout on the sandy shore and was later joined by her long-time partner, Maurice Dabbah.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The talented star and businesswoman was recently seen earlier Tuesday sporting a fashionable pink bikini during a relaxing getaway to St. Barts.

The beauty, who first gained recognition when competing at the 1993 Miss World pageant, opted for Adidas sneakers with classic peach-colored stripes.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Her blonde locks were slightly teased and flowed down past her shoulders in natural waves as she enjoyed the fresh air while taking a stroll along the beach.

The blonde bombshell was later joined by her long-time partner and successful Swedish businessman, Maurice Dabbah.

The Melrose Place actress began dating the successful businessman in 2011, two years after her divorce from Chris Wragge was finalized. She had tied the knot with the news anchor in 2000. 

More From Entertainment:

James Blunt makes surprising confession about Elton John white tie party

James Blunt makes surprising confession about Elton John white tie party
Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left HEARTBROKEN after devastating personal loss

Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left HEARTBROKEN after devastating personal loss
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey weighs in on gender identity

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey weighs in on gender identity
Julianne Moore reveals she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider

Julianne Moore reveals she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
‘1923’ actor explains Spencer & Alex's romance in 'Yellowstone' prequel

‘1923’ actor explains Spencer & Alex's romance in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak
Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’

Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’
Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award

Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award
Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song

Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song
Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori

Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori
Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason

Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason
Back to Black biopic’s first look reveals Maria Abela as Amy Winehouse: Photo

Back to Black biopic’s first look reveals Maria Abela as Amy Winehouse: Photo