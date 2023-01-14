Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt looks ab fab in workout gear

Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt showed off the hard-earned fruits of her labour as she stepped out for an outing in Miami on Friday.

The Swedish-born supermodel, 48, exposed her taut midriff wearing a stylish sports bra and fitted leggings.

The beauty looked youthful as she enjoyed a brief workout on the sandy shore and was later joined by her long-time partner, Maurice Dabbah.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The talented star and businesswoman was recently seen earlier Tuesday sporting a fashionable pink bikini during a relaxing getaway to St. Barts.

The beauty, who first gained recognition when competing at the 1993 Miss World pageant, opted for Adidas sneakers with classic peach-colored stripes.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Her blonde locks were slightly teased and flowed down past her shoulders in natural waves as she enjoyed the fresh air while taking a stroll along the beach.

The blonde bombshell was later joined by her long-time partner and successful Swedish businessman, Maurice Dabbah.

The Melrose Place actress began dating the successful businessman in 2011, two years after her divorce from Chris Wragge was finalized. She had tied the knot with the news anchor in 2000.