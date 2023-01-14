 
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason

Jamie Lee Curtis shared that she won’t be able to attend Critics Choice Awards on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

On Friday, the Freaky Friday actress took to Instagram and posted a photo of three different homes tests she took for Covid, each showing the same positive result.

It is pertinent to mention that Jamie is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her exceptional performance in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Earlier this week, the versatile star was also nominated for a Golden Globe in the same category, but lost to Angela Bassett.

In the caption, the True Lies wrote, “Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms.”

Reportedly, it is required for the stars to show their Covid result to attend any Hollywood event or gathering.

The Halloween actress further said, “I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the American Film Institute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the Bafta tea and the Critics’ Choice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew!”

“I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people,” added the 64-year-old.

Singer Demi Lovato commented, “Feel better mama.”

“Oh drats! Recover quickly and uneventfully,” remarked actress Selma Blair.

It is believed that Jamie will be on the shortlist for the Academy Awards nominations, which is going to be announced on January 24.

