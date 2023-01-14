 
Prince Harry heartbroken as his relationship with brother William still fractured

Prince Harry is reportedly very sad that his relationship with brother Prince William is still fractured.

The Duke seemingly wants to repair his relationship with his elder brother as "it makes him very sad that he and William are so at odds." a source told Us Weekly. 

“Harry is extremely relieved the book is finally out and that people can read his version of events for themselves,” they added.

In his best-selling book, which hit bookstores on January 10, Harry admitted his relationship with William has become strained over the years.

Harry recalls an alleged physical altercation between him and William in 2019, where the Prince of Wales “grabbed” him by the collar and broke his necklace before knocking him “to the floor.”

“Forgiveness is 100 percent a possibility because I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back,” Harry said in an interview with ITV, which aired on January 8. “At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me.”

