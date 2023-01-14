 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak
Trevor Noah addresses racist backlash claims against Rishi Sunak

Trevor Noah has recently broken his silence on “racist backlash” following the appointment of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s prime minister.

In a new interview with The Times, Noah criticised Britain again as he proved his claim that he made during the talk show by using a clip of a caller on radio station LBC who said Sunak was “not even British and that he doesn't love England like Boris does”.

Last year, Noah was slammed for his controversial monologue which discussed fear of some British people, saying, “Oh, they're taking over, now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain and what's next?”

Speaking to the outlet, Noah clapped back at the criticism he received from many in the Britain.

“It is interesting that the UK wishes to believe it exists in some post-racial utopia,” stated the US talk show host.

Noah mentioned that those who disapproved with his statement, had not seen “the context” during his show.

The former Daily Show host pointed out that he never said that the entire Britain was racist, adding, “there is always a small group”.

Meanwhile, Noah finally bid goodbye to The Daily Show as a host after seven years.

More From Entertainment:

Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left HEARTBROKEN after devastating personal loss

Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left HEARTBROKEN after devastating personal loss
The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey weighs in on gender identity

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey weighs in on gender identity
Julianne Moore reveals she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider

Julianne Moore reveals she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider
‘1923’ actor explains Spencer & Alex's romance in 'Yellowstone' prequel

‘1923’ actor explains Spencer & Alex's romance in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’

Chelsea Handler confesses not knowing that sun and moon are ‘not same’
Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award

Viola Davis believes she deserves to win 2023 Grammy award
Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song

Gerard Pique takes a dig at Shakira’s diss song
Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori

Here’s all you need to know about Kanye West’s ‘new’ wife Bianca Censori
Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason

Jamie Lee Curtis will not attend Critics Choice Awards for THIS reason
Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt looks ab fab in workout gear

Miss Sweden Victoria Silvstedt looks ab fab in workout gear
Back to Black biopic’s first look reveals Maria Abela as Amy Winehouse: Photo

Back to Black biopic’s first look reveals Maria Abela as Amy Winehouse: Photo
Kanye West's 'everything taken away from him,' Joe Rogan reacts

Kanye West's 'everything taken away from him,' Joe Rogan reacts