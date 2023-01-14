 
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Julianne Moore reveals she received sexist advice by Hollywood insider

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Julianne Moore recently disclosed that she had faced sexism in Hollywood earlier in her career.

In a latest interview with The Times UK, The Chloe star revealed that an industry insider gave her some sexist advice on her “look”.

“Someone in the film industry said to me, ‘You should try to look prettier,” said the 62-year-old.

The Still Alice actress continued, “I was like, ‘I don't know if I can’.”

Elaborating on the dynamic of the industry, the Hannibal actress stated, “Obviously, ours is a business where there is some physicality involved, but beauty and prettiness are subjective.”

Elsewhere in the interview, The Hunger Games actress addressed about her insecurity related to physical appearance while growing up.

“Redheads are two percent of the global population,” commented Moore.

The Gloria Bell star pointed out, “Nobody wants to feel like they're in the minority, particularly as a young child.”

“Now, I feel very identified with my hair and freckles, but there's still a part of me that would rather be a tanned blonde,” she added.

Earlier in 2021 interview with As If magazine, Moore also spoke up over ageing gracefully comment, which she believed, “totally sexist”

“There's so much judgement inherent in the term ‘ageing gracefully,’” stated Moore.

She commented, “Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don't have an option, of course. No one has an option about ageing, so it's not a positive or a negative thing. It just is.”

Meanwhile, Moore will next be seen in When You Finish Saving the World, slated to release on January 20. 

