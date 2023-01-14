 
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Web Desk

Kanye West's new 'wife' Bianca Censori resembles his ex Kim Kardashian?

Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Kanye West - who officially got divorced from Kim Kardashian in November last year, is making buzz in media for his 'wedding' to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.

West has reportedly tied the knot with Censor who is being called the spitting image of the rapper's ex-wife Kim.

Kardashians' fans have appeared expressing their shock since news of the American rapper's alleged wedding broke, only days after he was reported to have gone missing.

Ye has been linked to several women, Julia Fox as well as model Irina Shayk and others, since his split with the mother of his kids las year.

Bianca Censori, Kanye's alleged new wife, according to some fans has uncanny resemblance with Kardashian.

The social media was flooded with the reports of Kanye's wedding to his brand's designers after he was spotted having dinner with Censori who appeared wearing wedding rings, and the pair's pictures took the internet by storms.

Bianca Censori's alleged LinkedIn page says she is the head of architecture at Yeezy. She has reportedly been working for the company since November 2020. 

Social media users are saying Kanye's new alleged wife has same smile as the rapper's ex Kim Kardashian.

 It is to mention here that Kanye an Bianca and any of their representatives have confirmed the wedding.

