 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards
Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards

Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to post a video of him requesting the Academy of Motion Pictures and Sciences to consider Hugh Jackman's performance in The Son amid their playful feud, as reported by Fox News.

Earlier, Hugh had posted a video of him begging the Academy not to nominate Ryan Reynolds' musical number 'Good Afternoon' from the film Spirited in the Best Original Song category.

In reply, Ryan posted a video with 'zero sarcasm'. Ryan said, "Hey everyone, you know last week Hugh Jackman lovingly asked the Academy to not vote for our song 'Good Afternoon' in the Best Song category, and well, I'm not going to stoop to that level."

He further added, "I'm going to rise to the occasion and rise above it all and say right now that I loved Hugh's performance in The Son. There's zero sarcasm here. No wink, wink, nudge, nudge."

Deadpool 3 will release in theatres on November 8, 2024, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles.

More From Entertainment:

Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'

Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'
Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death

Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death
Princess Anne, Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker romantically involved?

Princess Anne, Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker romantically involved?
Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley

Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley
James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release

James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release
Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months

Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months
Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony

Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony
Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer

Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer
Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller 'Lioness'

Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller 'Lioness'
Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year

Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year
Holly Willoughby all smiles as she takes her dog Bailey for a stroll

Holly Willoughby all smiles as she takes her dog Bailey for a stroll
Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities

Andrew Tate's seized luxury cars taken away by Romanian authorities