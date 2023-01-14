Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley

Olivia DeJonge, the actress who played Lisa Marie Presley's mother Priscilla Presley in Elvis, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the recently deceased Lisa and shared that she will forever be indebted to her, as reported by Fox News.

Olivia wrote on her Instagram story, "Shattered. Privileged to have felt her magnificent presence. And forever indebted to her, for the kindness and love she showed me, and the entire Elvis family."

She further added about the surviving family members, "All of my love to Priscilla, Riley, Harper and Finley.

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54.

Priscilla shared a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."