 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Peace talks likely between Prince Harry and royal family

A peace meeting, which will include the King, Prince William and Prince Harry, could be planned to go ahead in the coming months, the Times reported.

According to the publication, a royal source believes a reconciliation meeting between the couple and the Royal Family will happen in the coming months and needs to take place before the coronation in May.

The report comes after Prince Harry called for a reconciliation with his family.

Citing sources, Daily Express reported that  peace talks may be on the cards. 

Harry discussed his rocky relationships and made some damning accusations in his new book Spare.

 In his recent interviews Harry publicaly said he wants his family back. The Times reported that there may be a time when peace talks could settle the water. It is hoped this would be in time for the King's coronation on May 6.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears reportedly has ‘manic’ episode in public, Sam Asghari ‘storms out’

Britney Spears reportedly has ‘manic’ episode in public, Sam Asghari ‘storms out’
Travis Scott ‘running from commitment’ with Kylie Jenner: Insider

Travis Scott ‘running from commitment’ with Kylie Jenner: Insider
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott rekindling romance: Insider

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott rekindling romance: Insider
Cindy Crawford pays tribute to Tatjana Pattiz

Cindy Crawford pays tribute to Tatjana Pattiz

Prince Harry could receive more than 1$ million in royalties for his book: report

Prince Harry could receive more than 1$ million in royalties for his book: report

'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations

'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges
BLACKPINK Lisa humorously responds to a fan's request of borrowing her cat at a concert

BLACKPINK Lisa humorously responds to a fan's request of borrowing her cat at a concert
'Riverdale' closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates

'Riverdale' closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates
BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin

BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin
Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'

Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'
Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death

Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death