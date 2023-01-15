 
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa in Dubai: See Pics

Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan’s trailer was played at the Burj Khalifa last night in the presence of the actor himself.

Khan watched the trailer, which was played at the world’s tallest building in Dubai, with his fans. He also interacted with his fans and well-wishers and also danced to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan along with them.

Shah Rukh’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared the pictures from last night where King Khan can be seen donning a black outfit and cheering with his fans. He also pulled out his signature arms pose right in front of the building.

Badshah’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film. They have also decided to host first day show of Pathaan in more than 200 cities of India. The official twitter handle of Shah Rukh Khan Universe fans club announced the big news, wrote: “Pathaan First Day First Show in 200+ cities with most of the cities with multiple first day first shows and more shows post FDFS. DM Join SRK Universe and be a part of the biggest celebration of Pathaan!"

The co-founder of SRK Universe Yash Paryani told sources: “SRK Universe is organizing FDFS of Pathaan in over 200 cities. We are expecting over 50,000 SRK fans to join our shows and we expect minimum bookings worth INR 1 crore from our FDFS celebrations alone. We are doing this event across cities.”

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is set to hit theatres on January 25.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh further has Jawan and Dunki lined up next, reports News18. 

