Sunday Jan 15 2023
Randeep Hooda faints while riding a horse, suffers multiple injuries

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Randeep Hooda lost 22 kg for a film recently that resulted in him fainting from the horse
Actor Randeep Hooda recently met a horrible accident while riding a horse; the latter suffered multiple injuries.

Reportedly, the Sarbjit actor fainted during horse ridding and fell off from the horse. The reason reported behind his fainting was that the actor has been working hard on his transformation for upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Randeep has lost around 22 kg for the role. Therefore, his weight loss made the chances of his fall higher and resulted in him fainting during the horse ride.

After losing 22kgs, he hardly has any muscle left around his knee. So, the impact of the fall has severely injured the knee and leg. He might also be requiring a surgery for it.

As per the reports, Hooda was immediately taken to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital located in Mumbai for treatment. The actor has been advised a complete bed rest for now. Further updates regarding his health are awaited.

Back in 2019, Randeep Hooda got injured while shooting for film Radhe with Salman Khan. He had to undergo a knee surgery on his right leg, reports IndiaToday.

