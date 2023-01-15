BLACKPINK makes history as first K-pop girl group to get a BRIT nomination

 
entertainment
The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK has achieved another milestone by being nominated for BRIT Awards 2023.

BRIT Awards announced the nominee list for the 2023’s event on Friday, and BLACKPINK received a nomination for the ‘International Group of the Year' award.

BLACKPINK will be up against some of the biggest stars in the pop music industry, including Drake, 21 Savage, First Aid Kit, Fontaines DC, and Gabriels.

The foursome is the first K-pop girl band to be nominated for the ‘International Group of the Year' award.

Previously, BTS was the first K-pop artist to be nominated at the UK Awards for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022 but did not pick up the trophy.

BRIT Awards is one of the most prestigious in the United Kingdom (UK) and 2023’s award ceremony will be held on February 12, 2023.

