 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

David Beckham reacts to Prince William’s first public appearance since Harry’s memoir release

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

David Beckham reacts to Prince William’s first public appearance since Harry’s memoir release

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham has reacted as Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearances since the release of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir and TV interviews.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared adorable photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales from their visit to Merseyside on Instagram and Twitter where the royal couple looks all smiling.

The palace shared the pictures and wrote, “The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the day in Merseyside yesterday, meeting individuals working across healthcare and mental health support services in the county.”

David Beckham was the first to react to the first public appearance of Kate and William by pressing the heart button on Instagram.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also posted the photos from their visit on social media.

Harry’s memoir Spare was released on January 10. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry fears Royal Family will ‘never forgive him’ over ‘Spare’?

Prince Harry fears Royal Family will ‘never forgive him’ over ‘Spare’?
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet for THIS exchange in NYC

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet for THIS exchange in NYC
'Babylon' star Margot Robbie expresses love for heavy metals

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie expresses love for heavy metals

BTS' Jimin shares note for ARMY after featuring on BIGBANG Taeyang’s 'VIBE'

BTS' Jimin shares note for ARMY after featuring on BIGBANG Taeyang’s 'VIBE'
Madonna to embark on 40th anniversary tour, ‘the biggest tour she’s ever done’

Madonna to embark on 40th anniversary tour, ‘the biggest tour she’s ever done’
BLACKPINK makes history as first K-pop girl group to get a BRIT nomination

BLACKPINK makes history as first K-pop girl group to get a BRIT nomination
Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix’s upcoming rom-com

Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon to star in Netflix’s upcoming rom-com

BIGBANG’s Taeyang sweeps iTunes charts with song 'VIBE' featuring BTS' Jimin

BIGBANG’s Taeyang sweeps iTunes charts with song 'VIBE' featuring BTS' Jimin
Prince William’s plans for next week disclosed amid Harry’s claims

Prince William’s plans for next week disclosed amid Harry’s claims
Bryan Cranston shows interest in 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival

Bryan Cranston shows interest in 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival
Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday

Jennifer Aniston wishes longtime pal Jason Bateman on 54th birthday
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland