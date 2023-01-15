Madonna to embark on 40th anniversary tour, ‘the biggest tour she’s ever done’

Madonna is set to embark on a massive career-spanning 40th anniversary tour later this year, sources have reported.

As per the latest reports, the Queen of Pop is preparing to hit the road for the upcoming tour - described as the biggest tour she’s ever done.

According to Billboard reports, Madonna, 64, will embark on the journey with her longtime concert promotion partner and producer Live Nation and music manager Guy Oseary.

Sources further added that Madonna’s 40th anniversary tour will feature hits from throughout her career, spanning from her 1983 self-titled debut to her latest studio album, 2019’s Madame X.

The tour will reportedly include a multi-night run at London’s 20,000-seat O2 Arena. “It’s going to be the biggest tour she’s ever done,” an “executive familiar with her plans” told Billboard.

Madonna’s upcoming tour rumors comes just months after the singer released her career-spanning compilation album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, featuring her entire dance club career, remixes by top producers including 20 rare recordings officially released for the first time.