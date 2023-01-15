 
BTS' Jimin shares note for ARMY after featuring on BIGBANG Taeyang’s 'VIBE'

BTS star Jimin shared a note for ARMY hours after the release of the collaboration song VIBE.

Jimin in his statement posted on the fan community forum Weverse said that “ARMY! Thank you for waiting until the song came out.”

He continued that “Lately, I haven’t been able to sleep, but I fell asleep as soon as the song came out.”

The 27-year-old singer also revealed how happy he is with the collaboration with BIGBANG’s Taeyang for a new song and wrote that “I was really happy.”

He further said that “Because I happily released a song with Youngbae hyung, and I will soon come to find all of you through a live.”

VIBE is the first collaboration song between two K-pop idols and was released on January 13, 2023.

